VIDEO Harkov, lovit din nou cu rachete, numeroase victime / Zelenski: „Teroriştii ruşi profită că Ucraina nu dispune încă de o apărare antiaeriană suficientă”

An extremely brutal Russian attack on Kharkiv and Lyubotyn. According to preliminary data, Russia launched 15 missiles at once. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Emergency services have already arrived at the scene of the attacks, and all those injured will receive the… pic.twitter.com/ZFUJLIonpI

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 23, 2024