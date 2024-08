LIVE Război în Ucraina, ziua 908: Forțele ucrainene controlează peste 1.250 km2 și 92 de localități din regiunea rusă Kursk / Al treilea pod peste râul Seim, distrus de ucraineni / Pe frontul din Donețk, rușii revendică ocuparea oraşului Zalijne

Germany provided a new military aid package for Ukraine. We are grateful to our German friends for their unwavering support in our fight against russian invaders.

The package includes:

◾️1 IRIS-T SLS air defense system

◾️14,000 rounds 155mm ammunition

◾️10 unmanned… pic.twitter.com/r861M2VbrB